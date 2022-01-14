UrduPoint.com

North China's Tianjin To Launch 3rd Citywide Nucleic Acid Testing

Sumaira FH Published January 14, 2022 | 02:00 PM

North China's Tianjin to launch 3rd citywide nucleic acid testing

TIANJIN, Jan. 14 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2022 ) :North China's Tianjin Municipality will launch the third round of citywide nucleic acid testing at 7 a.m. Saturday, said the municipal epidemic prevention and control headquarters.

The mass testing is scheduled to be completed in about 24 hours, it added.

The municipality of 13.

9 million people that neighbors Beijing has conducted two rounds of citywide mass testing.

The infections in Tianjin were first reported on Dec. 8, and the gene sequencing found the first two locally transmitted confirmed cases were the VOC/Omicron variant.

As of 2 p.m. Thursday, the city had reported a total of 126 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases and 22 asymptomatic carriers in the latest epidemic resurgence.

Related Topics

China Tianjin Beijing Million P

Recent Stories

Australia cancels Tennis player Djokovic’s visa ..

Australia cancels Tennis player Djokovic’s visa again

9 minutes ago
 The Gorgeous vivo V23e — Tech Gurus’ Opinion

The Gorgeous vivo V23e — Tech Gurus’ Opinion

50 minutes ago
 Taliban Delegation Heads for Turkmenistan for Trad ..

Taliban Delegation Heads for Turkmenistan for Trade, Energy Talks - Source

57 minutes ago
 UNICEF, UNDP with support from SoLF launch Youth C ..

UNICEF, UNDP with support from SoLF launch Youth Challenge in Pakistan

1 hour ago
 Inflation in Argentina Jumps 50.9% in 2021 Becomin ..

Inflation in Argentina Jumps 50.9% in 2021 Becoming Highest Figure in Latin Amer ..

1 hour ago
 North Korea Fires Presumably 2 Ballistic Missiles ..

North Korea Fires Presumably 2 Ballistic Missiles From North Pyongan Province - ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.