UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

North Korea Accuses UN Security Council Of Double Standards

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 29th March 2021 | 09:00 AM

North Korea accuses UN Security Council of double standards

Seoul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2021 ) :Nuclear-armed North Korea accused the UN Security Council of double standards Monday ahead of a meeting on its latest missile test.

Pyongyang last week launched two weapons assessed by the US and others to be short-range ballistic missiles, which it is banned from under Security Council resolutions.

It was the first substantive provocation since the new US administration of President Joe Biden took office, which is in the final stages of a review on policy towards the North.

Biden warned the isolated state that "there will be responses if they choose to escalate", while European members of the Security Council requested an urgent meeting Tuesday to discuss the launch.

In a statement carried by the North's official KCNA news agency, senior foreign ministry official Jo Chol Su said the test was of a new "tactical guided missile".

"Many other countries across the globe are firing all kinds of projectiles," he said, warning that a "double standard" by the Security Council will "only cause an aggravation" on the Korean peninsula.

The nuclear-armed North has a long history of using weapons tests to ramp up tensions, in a carefully calibrated process to try to forward its objectives.

It is under multiple sets of international sanctions for its banned weapons programmes.

Related Topics

Firing United Nations North Korea Turkish Lira All From

Recent Stories

AED13 bn in letters of guarantee issued by banks i ..

7 hours ago

Sharjah Crown Prince attends graduation ceremony ..

7 hours ago

UAE affirms solidarity with Egypt; values its effo ..

9 hours ago

National Marine Dredging Company AGM elects new Bo ..

9 hours ago

Dubai reiterates commitment to COVID-19 vaccinatio ..

9 hours ago

15th edition of the UAE Ambassadors’ Forum kicks ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.