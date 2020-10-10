North Korea appears to have held huge military parade: Seoul

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Seoul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2020 ) :North Korea appears to have held a huge military parade early Saturday, the South's military said, with Pyongyang defying its coronavirus isolation to put on a show of strength.

"Signs of a military parade -- involving equipment and people on a large scale -- were detected at Kim Il Sung Square early this morning," Seoul's joint chiefs of staff said in a statement, adding that South Korean and US intelligence agencies were "closely tracking the event".