North Korea claims 'abuse, racism' drove US soldier to defect

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Seoul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2023 ) :Travis King defected to North Korea to escape "mistreatment and racial discrimination in the US Army", state media said Wednesday, Pyongyang's first official confirmation they are holding the American soldier.

A private second class with a checkered disciplinary record, King was due to fly back to America in July but instead slipped out of the airport, joined a tourist trip to the DMZ and ran across the border into the North.

The United States has previously said that King crossed the border intentionally and without authorisation, and Pyongyang said Wednesday that King "admitted that he illegally intruded", the Korean Central news Agency reported.

"Travis King confessed that he had decided to come over to the DPRK as he harbored ill feeling against inhuman maltreatment and racial discrimination within the US Army," KCNA added.

King "came to be kept under control by soldiers of the Korean People's Army" after he crossed the border, KCNA said.

"He also expressed his willingness to seek refugee in the DPRK or a third country, saying that he was disillusioned at the unequal American society," KCNA said, adding that a government investigation was still ongoing.

The United Nations Command, which oversees the armistice that ended fighting in the Korean War, confirmed last month it had begun a conversation with the North over King.

But US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said at the time that while contact had been made with the North Koreans, Washington still had no idea where King was or in what condition.