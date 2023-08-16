Open Menu

North Korea Claims 'abuse, Racism' Drove US Soldier To Defect

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 16, 2023 | 08:50 AM

North Korea claims 'abuse, racism' drove US soldier to defect

Seoul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2023 ) :Travis King defected to North Korea to escape "mistreatment and racial discrimination in the US Army", state media said Wednesday, Pyongyang's first official confirmation they are holding the American soldier.

A private second class with a checkered disciplinary record, King was due to fly back to America in July but instead slipped out of the airport, joined a tourist trip to the DMZ and ran across the border into the North.

The United States has previously said that King crossed the border intentionally and without authorisation, and Pyongyang said Wednesday that King "admitted that he illegally intruded", the Korean Central news Agency reported.

"Travis King confessed that he had decided to come over to the DPRK as he harbored ill feeling against inhuman maltreatment and racial discrimination within the US Army," KCNA added.

King "came to be kept under control by soldiers of the Korean People's Army" after he crossed the border, KCNA said.

"He also expressed his willingness to seek refugee in the DPRK or a third country, saying that he was disillusioned at the unequal American society," KCNA said, adding that a government investigation was still ongoing.

The United Nations Command, which oversees the armistice that ended fighting in the Korean War, confirmed last month it had begun a conversation with the North over King.

But US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said at the time that while contact had been made with the North Koreans, Washington still had no idea where King was or in what condition.

Related Topics

Army United Nations Washington Pyongyang United States North Korea July Border Media Government Refugee Airport

Recent Stories

Neymar Jr. officially signs with Saudi club Al-Hil ..

Neymar Jr. officially signs with Saudi club Al-Hilal

8 hours ago
 UAE leaders condole with Korean President on passi ..

UAE leaders condole with Korean President on passing of his father

9 hours ago
 USA support can help resolve Kashmir issue: Masood ..

USA support can help resolve Kashmir issue: Masood Khan

9 hours ago
 High in the Andes, Lake Titicaca's water levels fa ..

High in the Andes, Lake Titicaca's water levels fall to historic lows

9 hours ago
 Guardiola hits out at schedule as De Bruyne faces ..

Guardiola hits out at schedule as De Bruyne faces four months out

9 hours ago
 ECP constitutionally bound to hold elections on ti ..

ECP constitutionally bound to hold elections on time: Irfan Siddiqui

9 hours ago
ECP directs caretakers to ensure equal opportuniti ..

ECP directs caretakers to ensure equal opportunities for all candidates in elect ..

9 hours ago
 The stars signing up for Saudi's football project

The stars signing up for Saudi's football project

9 hours ago
 Fani Willis: the Georgia prosecutor taking on Trum ..

Fani Willis: the Georgia prosecutor taking on Trump

10 hours ago
 Giuliani: 'America's Mayor' threatened by anti-Maf ..

Giuliani: 'America's Mayor' threatened by anti-Mafia law he spearheaded

10 hours ago
 Visually impaired people vital segment of our soci ..

Visually impaired people vital segment of our society: Haji Muhammad Iqbal

9 hours ago
 Tennis: ATP/WTA Cincinnati Open results

Tennis: ATP/WTA Cincinnati Open results

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous