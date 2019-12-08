UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

North Korea Conducts 'very Important Test': KCNA

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Sun 08th December 2019 | 08:10 AM

North Korea conducts 'very important test': KCNA

Seoul, Dec 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2019 ) :North Korea has conducted a "very important test" at its Sohae satellite launch site, state media reported Sunday, as nuclear negotiations between Pyongyang and Washington remain deadlocked.

"A very important test was carried out at the Sohae Satellite Launch Site on December 7th, 2019," a spokesman for the North's National academy of Science said.

The result of the latest test will have an "important effect" on changing the "strategic status" of North Korea, the spokesman said in a statement carried by the KCNA news agency.

The statement did not provide further details on the test.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un had agreed to shutter the Sohae site during a summit last year with South Korean President Moon Jae-in in Pyongyang as part of trust-building measures.

Kim has also held three meetings with US President Donald Trump since June 2018 but little progress has been made in efforts towards denuclearisation.

The latest test comes as Pyongyang is ramping up pressure ahead of its end-of-year deadline for the US to propose a new offer to kickstart stalled nuclear talks.

On Thursday, the North's vice foreign minister warned of returning to a war of words with the US, threatening to resume referring to Trump as a "dotard" -- Pyongyang's nickname for the US leader at the height of tensions in 2017.

The comments came a day after it warned that if the US used military force against the North it would take "prompt corresponding actions at any level".

At the recent NATO summit, Trump boasted about Washington's "most powerful military", adding: "Hopefully, we don't have to use it, but if we do, we'll use it. If we have to, we'll do it."

Related Topics

NATO Washington Nuclear Trump Pyongyang Progress North Korea SITE Kim Jong June December Sunday 2017 2018 2019 Media

Recent Stories

On Int. Civil Aviation Day: ICAO calls for realisi ..

9 hours ago

Man in Lebanon sets himself alight at protest: Red ..

8 hours ago

Trade volume of 200 US$ between Pakistan, Finland ..

8 hours ago

South Africa win Dubai sevens

8 hours ago

Dubai’s ports handle 808,000 passengers during h ..

9 hours ago

Listen to youth facing different challenges Al Nua ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.