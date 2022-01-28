UrduPoint.com

North Korea Confirms Missile Tests As Kim Inspects 'important' Munitions Factory

January 28, 2022

Seoul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2022 ) :North Korea test-fired two different weapons systems this week, state media said Friday, part of a record-breaking streak of launches, as leader Kim Jong Un inspected an "important" munitions factory.

Pyongyang has conducted six weapons tests in January, including hypersonic missiles, one of the most intense barrages in a Calendar month on record, as it doubles down on Kim's military-boosting plans and ignores US offers of talks.

The official Korean Central news Agency said the Tuesday test involved long-range cruise missiles flying over the East Sea -- also known as the Sea of Japan -- and hitting "the target island 1,800 km away." Thursday's launch then saw two "tactical guided missiles" hit a "target island", KCNA added, "proving that the explosive power of the conventional warhead complied with the design requirements." The flurry of sanctions-busting tests this month come after Kim re-avowed his commitment to military modernisation at a key party speech in December.

Washington imposed new sanctions in response, prompting Pyongyang to double down on weapons testing and hint last week that it could abandon a years-long self-imposed moratorium on nuclear and long-range tests.

On Friday, KCNA ran photographs showing Kim, wearing his usual long black belted leather jacket, surrounded by uniformed officials -- their faces pixelated out -- inspecting a munitions factory that produces "a major weapon system".

Kim said he "highly appreciated" the factory's role in modernising his weapons programme, KCNA reported.

He said "the factory holds a very important position and duty in modernizing the country's armed forces," it added.

KCNA did not mention Kim attending the weapons tests this week, but a separate state media report said he inspected a vegetable farm in the Ryonpho area of Hamju county, which is close to the site of the Thursday test.

