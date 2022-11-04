UrduPoint.com

North Korea Fires 3 More Short-range Ballistic Missiles

Muhammad Irfan Published November 04, 2022 | 12:10 PM

North Korea fires 3 more short-range ballistic missiles

ANKARA, Nov 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2022 ) :North Korea fired three more short-range ballistic missiles toward the East Sea, apparently, in response to ongoing joint air drills between South Korea and the US that have heightened tensions on the Korean Peninsula, local media reported on Friday.

The missiles were launched from Koksan County in North Hwanghae Province on Thursday night, Yonhap news Agency reported, citing a South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) statement.

The latest missile launch was the second of the day, as Pyongyang launched an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) and two short-range ballistic missiles on Thursday morning.

On Wednesday, North Korea launched more than a dozen missiles, one of which landed across its de facto maritime border with South Korea for the first time since the end of the 1950-53 Korean War.

The latest missiles launch followed a statement by Pak Jong-chon, secretary of the Central Committee of North Korea's ruling Workers' Party, who strongly reacted to Washington and Seoul's decision on Thursday to extend its ongoing five-day largest air drills "Vigilant Storm" for one more day, which began on Monday.

"It is a very dangerous and false choice," Pak said.

"The irresponsible decision of the US and South Korea is shoving the present situation caused by provocative military acts of the allied forces to an uncontrollable phase," he added.

He warned that the US and South Korea get to know what an "irrevocable and awful mistake they made." Some 240 aircraft from South Korea and the US are taking part in the exercises.

The combined air drills were first held in 2015 and were later suspended by the administration of then-President Moon Jae-in in 2018 as part of a drive for inter-Korean reconciliation. The Australian air force is also participating in the exercises this time.

Related Topics

Storm Washington Pyongyang Seoul South Korea North Korea Border 2015 2018 Media From

Recent Stories

T20 World 2022: New Zealand set 186-run target for ..

T20 World 2022: New Zealand set 186-run target for Ireland

9 minutes ago
 PTI announces countrywide protests against attack ..

PTI announces countrywide protests against attack on Imran Khan

46 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 November 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 4th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 4th November 2022

3 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 37 Ireland Vs. New Zealan ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 37 Ireland Vs. New Zealand

4 hours ago
 Ahsan Iqbal invites PTI to hold talks with govt fo ..

Ahsan Iqbal invites PTI to hold talks with govt for country's interest

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.