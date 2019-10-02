North Korea fires ballistic missile ahead of nuclear talks

Seoul, Oct 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) :North Korea fired what appeared to be a "submarine-launched ballistic missile", Seoul said Wednesday, a day after Washington and Pyongyang announced they would resume stalled nuclear talks.

Pyongyang frequently couples diplomatic overtures with military moves, as a way of maintaining pressure on negotiating partners, analysts say, and may believe this weapons system gives it added leverage.

A proven submarine-based missile capability would take the North's arsenal to a new level, allowing deployment far beyond the Korean peninsula and a "second-strike" capability in the event of an attack on its military bases.

The South's Joint Chiefs of Staff said it detected a ballistic missile early Wednesday fired around 450 kilometres (280 miles) in an easterly direction at a maximum altitude of 910 kilometres.

The missile was "believed to be one of the Pukkuksong models", the JCS said in a statement, referring to a line of submarine-launched ballistic missiles (SLBM) under development by the North.

The North carried out a successful test of the Pukkuksong-1, also known as KN-11, in August 2016 which flew around 500 kilometres.

The United States said it was monitoring the situation on the Korean peninsula.

One of the projectiles fell into waters within Japan's exclusive economic zone -- a 200-kilometre band around Japanese territory -- Tokyo said.

"The launching of ballistic missiles violates UN Security Council resolutions and we strongly protest and strongly condemn it," Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told reporters.