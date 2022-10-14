UrduPoint.com

North Korea Fires Missile, Flies Fighter Jets Near Border

Muhammad Irfan Published October 14, 2022 | 08:10 AM

North Korea fires missile, flies fighter jets near border

Seoul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2022 ) :North Korea on Friday fired a short-range ballistic missile, conducted an artillery barrage, and flew fighter jets close to the South's border in another show of force that the US has warned could culminate in a nuclear test.

Pyongyang has dramatically ramped up missile launches and military exercises in recent weeks, which it now describes as "tactical nuke" drills, as Seoul and Washington say Kim Jong Un is close to conducting what would be his country's seventh nuclear test.

North Korea's military said in a rare statement its latest actions came in response to a "provocative" South Korean artillery exercise near the border.

The Korean People's Army "took strong military countermeasures," according to a statement carried by the official Korean Central news Agency early Friday.

Pyongyang issued "a stern warning to the South Korean military inciting military tension in the frontline area with reckless action," said the statement.

South Korea's military said it had detected the ballistic missile launch from the Sunan area in Pyongyang early Friday, just hours after Pyongyang flew 10 fighter jets close to the inter-Korean border.

The North Korean jets crossed a Seoul-set "reconnaissance line" which triggers an automatic operational response. Seoul then scrambled military aircraft, including F-35A fighter jets, the Joint Chiefs of Staff said.

North Korea also fired some 170 artillery shots into waters off its east and west coasts, violating a maritime "buffer zone" agreed in a 2018 deal, JCS said.

Seoul's National Security Council condemned what it described as a barrage of "hostile actions" overnight, warning in a statement that "such provocations will bring consequences".

The South also imposed its first unilateral sanctions in five years Friday, targeting North Korean individuals and institutions.

The United States also condemned the launch of another ballistic missile, saying that it -- like the many other recent launches -- was in violation of multiple UN sanctions.

"We continue to seek serious and sustained dialogue with the DPRK, but the DPRK refuses to engage," a State Department spokesperson said, referring to the North by its official name.

Earlier this week, Kim Jong Un dismissed the idea of restarting talks over its banned weapons programmes, saying North Korea "felt no necessity to do so".

The country revised its nuclear laws last month to allow preemptive strikes, with Kim declaring North Korea an "irreversible" nuclear power -- effectively ending the possibility of negotiations over its arsenal.

Since then, Seoul, Tokyo and Washington have ramped up combined military exercises, including deploying a nuclear-powered US aircraft carrier to the area twice, infuriating Pyongyang, which sees such drills as rehearsals for invasion.

"The North appeared to have taken the South's recent artillery drill very seriously," Hong Min of the Korea Institute for National Unification told AFP.

Their latest move -- firing an artillery barrage into the maritime buffer zone but not into South Korean waters themselves -- looks like an "attempt to test how Seoul will respond", he said.

There have been growing calls from ruling party parliamentarians for South Korea's new hawkish administration to scrap the 2018 agreement that created the maritime buffer zone.

"Last night's drill could've been the North's reaction in protest in North Korean style," he added.

The overnight barrage follows the test firing of two long-range strategic cruise missiles on Wednesday, which itself came two days after the North said it had wrapped up two weeks of "tactical nuclear" drills.

Kim expressed "great satisfaction" with the recent tests, which he said showed the country's nuclear combat forces were at "full preparedness for actual war", state media reported.

With talks long stalled -- and Ukraine-linked gridlock at the United Nations stymying fresh sanctions -- Kim has doubled down on developing and testing his banned nuclear arsenal.

Officials in Seoul and Washington have been warning for months that Pyongyang is ready to conduct another nuclear test -- which would be the country's seventh.

Kim has said North Korea will "focus all efforts on the endless and accelerating development of the national nuclear combat armed forces".

He made acquiring tactical nukes -- smaller, lighter weapons designed for battlefield use -- a top priority at a key party congress in January 2021.

Related Topics

Firing Protest Army United Nations Washington Nuclear Tokyo Pyongyang Seoul South Korea United States North Korea Kim Jong January Border Congress 2018 Media All From Agreement Top Arsenal

Recent Stories

Biden Says Will Have More to Say on High Gas Price ..

Biden Says Will Have More to Say on High Gas Prices Next Week

8 hours ago
 No action to be taken against Azam Swati without s ..

No action to be taken against Azam Swati without solid evidence: Minister

8 hours ago
 Roscosmos, Unity Foundation to Send Cancer Patient ..

Roscosmos, Unity Foundation to Send Cancer Patients' Drawings Into Space on Sput ..

8 hours ago
 EU's First-Ever Overseas Aid Stockpile to Be Based ..

EU's First-Ever Overseas Aid Stockpile to Be Based in Latin America - Commission

8 hours ago
 Jamshoro police books owner, driver in bus inferno ..

Jamshoro police books owner, driver in bus inferno incident claiming 18 lives

8 hours ago
 PM, Uzbek President review bilateral ties

PM, Uzbek President review bilateral ties

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.