North Korea Fires Suspected Ballistic Missile Into Sea

Muhammad Irfan Published January 05, 2022 | 09:00 AM

North Korea fires suspected ballistic missile into sea

Seoul, Jan 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2022 ) :North Korea fired what appeared to be a ballistic missile into the sea on Wednesday, South Korea and Japan said, in the first such launch by Pyongyang this year.

In the decade since Kim Jong Un took power, North Korea has seen rapid progress in its military technology at the cost of international sanctions.

The nuclear-armed nation's first apparent weapons launch of 2022 followed a year of major arms tests despite the severe economic hardship during the coronavirus pandemic.

The South Korean military said the North fired what is "presumed to be a ballistic missile" towards the sea east of the peninsula at around 8:10 am (2310 GMT Tuesday).

After an emergency meeting, South Korea's national security council "expressed concerns over the launch", according to a statement by the president's office.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida described it as a "possible ballistic missile launch".

"It is truly regrettable that North Korea has continuously launched missiles since last year," he told reporters.

Kishida said the Japanese government was analysing details, including how many missiles may have been launched.

"There have been no reports of damage to Japanese aircraft and vessels so far," Japan's top government spokesman Hirokazu Matsuno told reporters.

"We are continuing analysis, but if it took a normal orbit, it is expected to have travelled about 500 kilometres and fallen outside Japan's exclusive economic zone."The launch followed a speech by Kim last week in which he said North Korea would continue to build up its military capabilities.

"I expect North Korea to continue refining its arsenal as a way to improve its strategic position at a time of political change in the region," Jean Lee, a senior fellow at the Washington-based Woodrow Wilson International Center, told AFP.

