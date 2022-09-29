North Korea fires third ballistic missile in less than a week

Seoul, Sept 29 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2022 ) :North Korea has fired an unidentified ballistic missile, Seoul's military said Thursday, in what was Pyongyang's third launch in less than a week, which came just hours after US Vice President Kamala Harris left South Korea.

"North Korea fired an unidentified ballistic missile into East Sea," Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement, referring to the waters more commonly known as the Sea of Japan.

Japan's coast guard also confirmed a possible ballistic missile launch from North Korea, citing information from Tokyo's defence ministry.

While in South Korea, Harris toured the country's heavily fortified border with the nuclear-armed North, part of a trip aimed at strengthening the security alliance with Seoul.

Speaking at the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ), Harris said US commitment to South Korea's defence was "ironclad", adding that the allies were "aligned" in their response to the growing threat posed by the North's weapons programs.

Washington has about 28,500 troops stationed in South Korea to help protect it from the North, and the allies are conducting a large-scale joint naval exercise this week in a show of force.

Pyongyang conducted two banned ballistic missile launches in the days before Harris's arrival, continuing a record-breaking streak of weapons tests this year.

The North fired a short-range ballistic missile (SRBM) on Sunday and two SRBMs on Wednesday, Seoul and Tokyo said.