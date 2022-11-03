North Korea fires three ballistic missiles, Seoul says

(@FahadShabbir)

Seoul, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2022 ) :North Korea fired one long-range and two short-range ballistic missiles Thursday, Seoul's military said, with one prompting warnings for residents of a South Korean island and people in parts of northern Japan to seek shelter.

Seoul's military said it had detected "one long-range ballistic missile, which is believed to have been launched into the East Sea from around 07:40 am (2240 GMT) in Sunan area of Pyongyang," it said, referring to the body of water also known as the Sea of Japan.

Shortly after, it detected what were "believed to be two short-range ballistic missiles fired at around 08:39 am from Kaechon, South Pyongan province," it added.

South Korea's military "is maintaining a full readiness posture while closely cooperating with the US and strengthening surveillance and vigilance," it added.

The launches come a day after Pyongyang fired more than 20 missiles, including one that landed near South Korea's territorial waters.

Pyongyang's multiple missile launches come as Seoul and Washington are staging their largest-ever joint air drills, involving hundreds of warplanes from both sides.

Local media reported that air raid sirens had gone off on South Korea's eastern island of Ulleungdo -- where residents were warned on Wednesday to seek shelter after one of Pyongyang's short-range ballistic missiles crossed the de facto maritime border.

Tokyo also confirmed Thursday's launches, with the Japanese government issuing a special warning to residents of northern regions shortly before 8 am (2300 GMT), telling them to stay indoors or seek shelter.

Tokyo initially said the missile had flown over Japan, prompting a "J-Alert" to be issued, but defence minister Yasukazu Hamada later said "the missile did not cross the Japanese archipelago, but disappeared over the Sea of Japan."