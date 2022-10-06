UrduPoint.com

North Korea Fires Two Ballistic Missiles, Blames US For 'escalation'

Sumaira FH Published October 06, 2022 | 02:50 PM

North Korea fires two ballistic missiles, blames US for 'escalation'

Seoul, Oct 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2022 ) :North Korea fired two ballistic missiles Thursday and claimed its recent blitz of sanctions-busting tests were necessary countermeasures against joint military drills by the United States and South Korea.

As the United Nations Security Council met to discuss Pyongyang's Tuesday launch of an intermediate-range ballistic missile over Japan, North Korea blamed Washington for "escalating the military tensions on the Korean peninsula".

The recent launches -- six in less than two weeks -- were "the just counteraction measures of the Korean People's Army", Pyongyang's foreign ministry said in a statement Thursday.

Seoul, Tokyo and Washington have ramped up joint military drills in recent weeks, including large-scale naval manoeuvres and anti-submarine exercises.

The security allies carried out a joint "missile defence exercise" in waters off the peninsula Thursday, Seoul's military said, involving a US navy destroyer from the USS Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier's strike group.

That was "expected to further solidify operational capabilities and posture to respond to North Korean missile provocations", Seoul's military said.

The United States redeployed the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier to waters east of South Korea after Pyongyang's Tuesday test.

North Korea's foreign ministry said this posed "a serious threat to the stability of the situation on the Korean peninsula".

Early on Thursday, South Korea's military said it had detected two short-range ballistic missiles launched from the Samsok area in Pyongyang towards the East Sea, also known as the Sea of Japan.

The first missile travelled 350 kilometres (217 miles) at a maximum altitude of around 80 kilometres, according to their analysis, with the second flying 800 kilometres at an altitude of 60 kilometres.

It appears to be the first time North Korea has fired missiles from Samsok, an official from Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff told reporters.

He added that they look like a "different type of short-range ballistic missiles" from previous launches.

Tokyo also confirmed the launches, with defence minister Yasukazu Hamada telling reporters that it was important not to "overlook the significant improvement of (North Korea's) missile technology".

Related Topics

Defence Minister Army Technology United Nations Washington Tokyo Pyongyang Seoul Japan South Korea United States North Korea From

Recent Stories

Hamza Shehbaz summoned for Oct 8 in money launderi ..

Hamza Shehbaz summoned for Oct 8 in money laundering case

1 hour ago
 Completion of Pak-Iran gas pipeline project will b ..

Completion of Pak-Iran gas pipeline project will bring revolutionary changes in ..

2 hours ago
 No one would be allowed to mount an assault on Isl ..

No one would be allowed to mount an assault on Islamabad: Ruling Coalition

2 hours ago
 Govt taking measures to bring down dollar price: I ..

Govt taking measures to bring down dollar price: Ishaq Dar

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 October 2022

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 6th October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 6th October 2022

6 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.