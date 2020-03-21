UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

North Korea Fires Two 'ballistic Missiles' Into Sea

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sat 21st March 2020 | 08:40 AM

North Korea fires two 'ballistic missiles' into sea

Seoul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2020 ) :North Korea fired what appeared to be two short-range ballistic missiles off its east coast on Saturday, the latest in a series of such launches by Pyongyang as the world struggles with the coronavirus pandemic.

The South Korean military condemned the launches as "extremely inappropriate given the difficult situation the world is experiencing due to COVID-19... We urge them to stop immediately." North Korea has not reported any cases of the coronavirus, which has turned into a major crisis with 11,300 deaths and more than 270,000 infections worldwide.

There has been widespread speculation, however, that the virus has reached the isolated nation, and health experts have warned that it could devastate the country given its weak medical infrastructure and widespread malnutrition.

Japan's defence ministry also confirmed the North Korean launches.

For decades, North Korea's leadership has faced international criticism for prioritising spending on its military and nuclear weapons programme instead of providing for the population -- even during times of famine.

Pyongyang considers its military development necessary for security in the face of what it describes as American aggression. North Korea is under multiple sets of punishing sanctions over its nuclear and missile programmes.

Hopes for a thaw after meetings between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and US President Donald Trump were dented as they failed to produce any substantial progress on denuclearising the Korean peninsula, and Pyongyang has since continued to refine its military capabilities, analysts say.

With the latest launch Pyongyang "continues an international strategy of trying to normalise its missile tests", Leif-Eric Easley, a professor at Ewha University in Seoul, told AFP.

Related Topics

World Nuclear Trump Pyongyang Progress Seoul North Korea Kim Jong Coronavirus

Recent Stories

2 COVID-19 deaths confirmed: UAE Ministry of Healt ..

7 hours ago

UAE children with Down syndrome creative, producti ..

8 hours ago

UAE suspends entry of GCC citizens from midnight t ..

8 hours ago

UN fast tracks $10 million loan to help scale up F ..

8 hours ago

$10 m to be given to Sindh to combat coronavirus: ..

8 hours ago

UAE condemns killing of two ERC employees in Aden

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.