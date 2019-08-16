UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

North Korea Fires Two 'unidentified Projectiles': Seoul

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 16th August 2019 | 08:00 AM

North Korea fires two 'unidentified projectiles': Seoul

Seoul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2019 ) :North Korea fired two unidentified projectiles into the sea on Friday and launched a scathing attack on "foolish" calls for dialogue from South Korean President Moon Jae-in.

It was the sixth round of launches in recent weeks in protest at ongoing South-Korean-US joint military drills. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has described the tests as a "solemn warning" to the South.

Pyongyang has routinely expressed anger at the war games, which it considers rehearsals for invasion, but in the past has avoided carrying out tests while the manoeuvres are taking place.

The South Korean military said the projectiles were fired from near the city of Tongchon in Kangwon Province into the East Sea, also known as the Sea of Japan.

The latest test came as the North's Committee for the Peaceful Reunification of the Country said it rejected comments by Moon on Thursday outlining his desire for unification, and said it had nothing more to discuss with the South.

It called Moon -- who has long favoured dialogue with the North -- an "impudent guy rare to be found", for hoping for a resumption of inter-Korean talks while continuing its military drills with Washington.

In a speech on Thursday marking the anniversary of Korea's liberation from Japan's 1910-45 rule, Moon outlined a goal of "achieving peace and unification by 2045", although his single five-year term presidency ends in 2022.

"His speech deserves the comments 'foolish commemorative speech'," the North said in its statement.

"We have nothing to talk any more with the south Korean authorities nor have any idea to sit with them again," it added.

Moon has played down the North's recent tests, even suggesting potential inter-Korean economic projects as a way to tackle the South's ongoing trade row with Japan, which has led critics to accuse him of having a "peace fantasy".

The exact type of projectiles fired Friday was still not clear but Seoul has described most of the previous launches as short-range ballistic missiles while Pyongyang has said some were a "large-calibre multiple-launch guided rocket system".

The North is banned from ballistic missile launches under UN Security Council resolutions.

Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff said the South was "monitoring the situation in case of additional launches while maintaining a readiness posture".

The tests come as plans to resume working-level talks between the North and Washington appear to have stalled.

After a year of mutual threats and mounting tension, US President Donald Trump and Kim held a historic summit in Singapore last year, where both leaders signed a vague pledge to work towards "denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula".

A second summit in Hanoi in February broke up amid disagreements over sanctions relief and concessions from the North.

The two leaders then agreed to resume nuclear talks during an impromptu June meeting in the Demilitarised Zone that divides the peninsula.

Related Topics

Attack Protest United Nations Washington Nuclear Trump Pyongyang Singapore Seoul Hanoi Japan North Korea Kim Jong February June From

Recent Stories

Yemen Scales Down Foreign Ministry Office in Aden ..

8 hours ago

Huawei Sure UK Will Withstand Pressure From US to ..

8 hours ago

US House Judiciary Panel Subpoenas Ex-Trump Campai ..

8 hours ago

Moldova's Dodon Says Hoping to Hold Talks With Rus ..

8 hours ago

RSS's brutal India to fail just like Hitler's Nazi ..

8 hours ago

Barcelona will not risk Messi for La Liga opener a ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.