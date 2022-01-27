Seoul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2022 ) :North Korea Thursday fired an "unidentified projectile" into the East Sea, also known as the Sea of Japan, the South's military said.

It marks Pyongyang's sixth weapons test this year, as the regime flexes its military muscles while ignoring US offers of talks.

The last time North Korea tested this many weapons in a month was in 2019, after high-profile negotiations between leader Kim Jong Un and then-US president Donald Trump collapsed.