UrduPoint.com

North Korea Fires Unidentified Projectile: Seoul

Umer Jamshaid Published May 07, 2022 | 11:00 AM

North Korea fires unidentified projectile: Seoul

Seoul, May 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2022 ) :North Korea fired an unidentified projectile into waters off its east coast Saturday, the South Korean military's Joint Chiefs of Staff said.

The latest launch comes just three days after Pyongyang last fired a missile, as warnings grow that it may conduct a nuclear test.

"North Korea fires at least one projectile into East Sea," Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff said, referring to the Sea of Japan.

Japan's coast guard, citing information from its Defence Ministry, said that North Korea had launched an object "likely to be a ballistic missile," and warned its vessels to be aware.

The launch is likely the nuclear-armed country's 15th weapons test so far this year.

On Wednesday, North Korea test-fired what Seoul and Tokyo said was a ballistic missile, although Pyongyang's state media -- which typically report on weapons tests -- did not comment on the event.

Despite biting international sanctions over its weapons programs, North Korea has dramatically ramped up testing this year while ignoring the United States' offers of talks.

The Saturday test comes just a few days before South Korea's new hawkish President Yoon Suk-yeol is inaugurated on Tuesday.

Related Topics

Nuclear Tokyo Pyongyang Seoul Japan South Korea United States North Korea May Media Event From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 May 2022

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 7th May ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 7th May 2022

2 hours ago
 Two-Thirds of Canadians Concerned by Soaring Housi ..

Two-Thirds of Canadians Concerned by Soaring Housing Prices - Poll

10 hours ago
 Fifty Civilians Evacuated From Mariupol's Azovstal ..

Fifty Civilians Evacuated From Mariupol's Azovstal Plant - Russian Defense Minis ..

10 hours ago
 Redrawing delimitation map in IIOJK, a malicious a ..

Redrawing delimitation map in IIOJK, a malicious attempt to disempower Kashmiri ..

10 hours ago
 President congratulates Pakistani mountaineer

President congratulates Pakistani mountaineer

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.