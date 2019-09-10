UrduPoint.com
North Korea Fires 'unidentified Projectiles': Yonhap

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 10th September 2019 | 08:40 AM

North Korea fires 'unidentified projectiles': Yonhap

Seoul, Sept 10 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2019 ) :North Korea on Tuesday twice fired "unidentified projectiles" toward the sea, even as it proposed talks with the US in late September, South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported.

The projectiles -- the latest to be fired since July -- were launched in an easterly direction from inland South Pyongan province, Yonhap cited South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff as saying.

