North Korea Fires 'unspecified Ballistic Missile': South's Military

Faizan Hashmi Published October 28, 2022 | 09:40 AM

North Korea fires 'unspecified ballistic missile': South's military

Seoul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2022 ) :North Korea has fired an "unspecified ballistic missile", the South's military said Friday, the latest in a blitz of launches by Pyongyang, as Seoul warns Kim Jong Un may be close to conducting another nuclear test.

"North Korea fires unspecified ballistic missile towards the East Sea," Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff said, referring to the body of water also known as the Sea of Japan. The JCS statement did not give further details.

With talks long-stalled, tensions on the peninsula are at their highest point in years, with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un last month declaring his country an "irreversible" nuclear power, effectively ending negotiations over his banned weapons programmes.

On Tuesday, South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol said the North was poised to conduct another nuclear test, which would be its seventh.

"It appears they have already completed preparations for a seventh nuclear test," he told parliament Tuesday during a budget speech.

