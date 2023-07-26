Open Menu

North Korea Gives Russian Defence Ministry Delegation 'warm Welcome'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 26, 2023 | 01:20 PM

Seoul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2023 ) :North Korea rolled out the red carpet for the Russian defence minister, state media said Wednesday, with delegations from Moscow and Beijing set to attend Korean War anniversary events, the country's first known foreign visitors since its pandemic border closure.

Pyongyang on Thursday will celebrate the 70th anniversary of the signing of the July 27, 1953 Korean War armistice, which ended open hostilities and is marked as Victory Day in the North.

The Russian national anthem blared throughout Pyongyang International Airport, which was "wrapped up in a warm welcome atmosphere" to greet Moscow's Sergei Shoigu and his delegation Tuesday evening, the Korean Central news Agency said.

"Flags of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea and the Russian Federation were fluttering at the flagstaffs and the guards of honor of the Korean People's Army (KPA) lined up at the station before the terminal," KCNA said.

Shoigu was greeted by North Korean Defence Minister Kang Sun Nam, and photos carried by the official Rodong Sinmun newspaper showed hundreds of uniformed KPA soldiers lining the airport holding signs welcoming the Russians.

The North Koreans expressed their "full support" for the Russian army and people, "who are struggling to defend the sovereign rights and development and interests of their country," KCNA added.

Russia, a historic ally of North Korea, is one of a handful of nations with which it maintains friendly relations.

