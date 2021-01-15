North Korea holds military parade after party congress: KCNA

(@FahadShabbir)

Seoul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :North Korea held a military parade to celebrate its ruling party congress, state media said Friday, after leader Kim Jong Un at the meeting condemned the US as Pyongyang's biggest enemy.

"The majestic elite units and invincible iron-clad ranks of the Republic which will proudly pass Kim Il Sung Square represent our absolute power," the nuclear-armed nation's defence minister Kim Jong Gwan said ahead of the parade, the official Korean Central news Agency reported.