North Korea Informs Japan Of Upcoming 'satellite Launch'

Muhammad Irfan Published May 29, 2023 | 02:00 PM

North Korea informs Japan of upcoming 'satellite launch'

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2023 ) :North Korea has informed Japan that is preparing to launch a satellite as early as this week, Tokyo announced Monday but warned it may actually be a sanctions-defying ballistic missile test.

North Korea informed Japan that it will launch a rocket between May 31 and June 11, identifying waters near the Yellow Sea, the East China Sea and to the east of Luzon Island in the Philippines as warning areas, a Japanese coast guard spokesman told AFP.

Such zones are usually designated for falling debris or rocket stages.

