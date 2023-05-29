North Korea informs Japan of upcoming 'satellite launch'

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2023 ) :North Korea has informed Japan that is preparing to launch a satellite as early as this week, Tokyo announced Monday but warned it may actually be a sanctions-defying ballistic missile test.

North Korea informed Japan that it will launch a rocket between May 31 and June 11, identifying waters near the Yellow Sea, the East China Sea and to the east of Luzon Island in the Philippines as warning areas, a Japanese coast guard spokesman told AFP.

Such zones are usually designated for falling debris or rocket stages.