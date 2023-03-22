UrduPoint.com

North Korea Launches Cruise Missiles, Says Seoul

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 22, 2023 | 02:10 PM

North Korea launches cruise missiles, says Seoul

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2023 ) :North Korea on Wednesday launched "cruise missiles," South Korean media reported.

"South Korea's military spotted the launch from the Hamhung area on the North's east coast," Seoul-based Yonhap reported, quoting anonymous sources.

The reported launch of missiles occurred a day before South Korea and the US are expected to conclude their 11-day military exercises.

