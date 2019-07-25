North Korea launches 'extremely regrettable': Japan defence minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2019 ) :North Korea fired "projectiles" that landed outside Japanese waters, Japan's defence minister said Thursday, calling the latest launches by Pyongyang "extremely regrettable".

"We have confirmed so far that they did not reach our country's territory or exclusive economic zone," Defence Minister Takeshi Iwaya told reporters after South Korea reported two "projectile" launches.

"If they were ballistic missiles, it violates UN resolutions... These recent cases of them firing projectiles are extremely regrettable," Iwaya said.

Pyongyang last fired short-range missiles on May 9.