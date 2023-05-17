UrduPoint.com

North Korea Leader Approves Plan For Launching 1st Military Spy Satellite

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 17, 2023 | 12:50 PM

North Korea leader approves plan for launching 1st military spy satellite

ANKARA , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2023 ) :North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has approved the plan to launch the country's first military spy satellite and vowed to exercise just right to self-defense to defend his country, the state-run media said on Wednesday.

Kim on Tuesday meet with the non-permanent Satellite Launch Preparatory Committee for launching the military first reconnaissance satellite and inspected the spy satellite which is "ready for loading," the Korean Central news Agency reported.

Kim, while stressing the strategic nature of possessing military reconnaissance satellites, accused the US and South Korea of escalating confrontational moves against his country.

"The more desperately the US imperialists and South Korean puppet villains escalate their confrontational moves against the DPRK, the more fairly, squarely, and offensively the DPRK will exercise its sovereignty and just right to self-defense to deter them and defend the country," the agency quoted Kim as saying.

Kim said the policy of his party is to bolster the defense capabilities and develop the space military, science, and technology of the country.

"To successfully launch the military reconnaissance satellite is an urgent requirement of the prevailing security environment of the country," he added.

Last month, Kim, during his visit to the National Aerospace Development Administration, North Korea's space development agency, ordered preparation for the launching of the military spy satellite.

Tensions in the Korean Peninsula remain high after Pyongyang's recent missile tests and US, South Korea joint military drills.

Related Topics

Technology Visit Pyongyang South Korea North Korea Media Satellites

