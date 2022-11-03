UrduPoint.com

North Korea Missile Did Not Fly Over Japan: Defence Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 03, 2022 | 11:30 AM

North Korea missile did not fly over Japan: defence minister

Tokyo, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2022 ) :A North Korean missile did not fly over Japan on Thursday, despite authorities issuing warnings to residents in several areas, the country's defence minister said.

Early on Thursday, the country's J-Alert system was activated and residents in the northern Miyagi, Niigata and Yamagata regions were sent warnings to take shelter or stay indoors, with television stations breaking into regular programming to share the news.

The prime minister's office initially said a missile flew over Japan at around 7:48 am (2248 GMT Wednesday), but the country's defence minister subsequently said the alert had been issued in error.

"The missile was detected as having the potential to fly over the Japanese archipelago, so the J-Alert was issued," Defence Minister Yasukazu Hamada told reporters.

"After checking this information, we confirmed that the missile did not cross the Japanese archipelago, but disappeared over the Sea of Japan." "We're analysing the reason" it disappeared, he added.

It came after another missile fired by North Korea travelled over Japan on October 4, and a day after Pyongyang launched a barrage of missiles and artillery towards South Korea.

National broadcaster NHK said Japan's government had not given an order to intercept the missile, which also prompted a brief suspension of the country's bullet train system in some areas.

"The continuous barrage of missiles day after day is an outrage and cannot be tolerated," Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told reporters.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Defence Minister Alert Yamagata Niigata Pyongyang Japan South Korea North Korea October TV Government Share

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 November 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 3rd November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 3rd November 2022

2 hours ago
 Govt providing relief to flood victims, strengthen ..

Govt providing relief to flood victims, strengthening rupee against dollar: Sheh ..

12 hours ago
 Alcaraz cruises at Paris Masters as Medvedev crash ..

Alcaraz cruises at Paris Masters as Medvedev crashes out

12 hours ago
 UN Welcomes Agreement to Permanently Cease Hostili ..

UN Welcomes Agreement to Permanently Cease Hostilities in Ethiopia - Spokesperso ..

12 hours ago
 Serbian Armed Forces Shoot Down Drone Over Militar ..

Serbian Armed Forces Shoot Down Drone Over Military Unit Near Kosovo

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.