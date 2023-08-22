Open Menu

North Korea Restarts International Flights After 3 Years

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2023 ) :North Korea's first international commercial flight in three years landed in Beijing on Tuesday, as Pyongyang shows tentative signs of easing its prolonged Covid isolation.

North Korea shut its borders in early 2020 in response to the coronavirus pandemic, but there are increasing signals the country may be moving towards reopening.

Chinese and Russian officials attended a military parade in Pyongyang last month -- the first foreign dignitaries to visit the country in years.

And last week a delegation of athletes was allowed to attend a taekwondo competition in Kazakhstan.

On Tuesday, state-run Air Koryo flight JS151 arrived at Beijing's Capital Airport at around 09:15 am (0115 GMT), an arrivals board showed, having taken off at 08:30 am Pyongyang time (2330 GMT).

AFP reporters at the airport saw only two North Koreans -- recognisable by their distinctive badges bearing the faces of former leaders Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il -- come through the arrival gate.

One was identified by specialist website NK news analyst Colin Zwirko as General Kim Jin, who Chinese media say has served as a military attache in Beijing.

Neither spoke to media.

Another Air Koryo flight bound for Pyongyang departed just after 1:00 pm, a tracking website showed.

The Seoul-based Yonhap News Agency published photos of a number of North Koreans lining up to check in luggage for that flight.

Related Topics

Russia China Visit Beijing Pyongyang North Korea Kazakhstan Kim Jong May 2020 Media Airport Coronavirus

