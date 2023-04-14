UrduPoint.com

North Korea Says It Tested New Solid-fuel ICBM

Umer Jamshaid Published April 14, 2023 | 09:00 AM

North Korea says it tested new solid-fuel ICBM

Seoul, South Korea, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2023 ) :North Korea said Friday it had successfully tested a solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile, hailing it as a key breakthrough for the country's nuclear counterattack capabilities.

South Korea's military had earlier said that a Thursday launch conducted by the North -- which briefly triggered a seek shelter order in parts of Japan -- was likely a new type of ballistic missile.

Photographs released by Pyongyang's state media Friday showed leader Kim Jong Un -- accompanied by his wife, sister and young daughter -- watching a missile blast off in a cloud of smoke and smiling in jubilation after the purportedly successful launch.

"A new-type ICBM, Hwasong-18, which will fulfill its mission of an important war deterrent as the future core pivotal means of the strategic force of the DPRK (North Korea), was test-fired," the official Korean Central news Agency said.

Testing the more technologically advanced solid-fuel missile was one of Kim's major goals in his military modernisation campaign, announced in his New Year report.

Such missiles are easier to store and transport, more stable and quicker to prepare for launch, and thus harder to detect and destroy pre-emptively.

"The aim of the test-fire was to confirm the performance of the high-thrust solid-fuel engines for multi-stage missiles (and) estimate the military feasibility of the new strategic weapon system," KCNA said.

Kim said the new weapon would "radically promote the effectiveness of its nuclear counterattack posture" and allow the North to "constantly strike extreme uneasiness and horror" into its enemies, KCNA added.

The images shared by state media and details provided by the South Korean military indicate the test was indeed the North's first successful launch of a solid-fuel missile, US-based analyst Ankit Panda told AFP.

"The missile's exhaust plume is consistent with a dirty, smoky solid propellant at work," he said.

"We also know from government authorities in South Korea that this missile flew high, and the North Koreans also appear to have released images showing that all stages successfully separated in the course of the missile's flight."

Related Topics

Nuclear Wife Young Panda Pyongyang Japan South Korea North Korea Kim Jong Media All From Government Weapon

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 April 2023

8 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 14th April 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 14th April 2023

13 minutes ago
 Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah receives Ramadan well-wish ..

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah receives Ramadan well-wishers

7 hours ago
 Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, ERC ..

Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, ERC call for supporting children o ..

8 hours ago
 Dubai records over AED1.3 bn in realty transaction ..

Dubai records over AED1.3 bn in realty transactions Thursday

9 hours ago
 AED 245.5 bn saving deposits in UAE banks by end o ..

AED 245.5 bn saving deposits in UAE banks by end of January 2023

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.