North Korea says spy satellite launch ends in failure, again

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Seoul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2023 ) :North Korea said its second attempt to put a spy satellite into orbit failed on Thursday, three months after the first one crashed into the ocean shortly after launch.

Leader Kim Jong Un has made the development of a military eye in the sky a top priority, with his nuclear-armed country claiming it is a necessary counterbalance to growing regional activity by US forces.

The National Aerospace Development Administration (NADA) "conducted the second launch of reconnaissance satellite Malligyong-1" on Thursday, the official Korean Central news Agency said.

"The launch failed due to an error in the emergency blasting system during the third-stage flight," NADA said, adding that the problem was "not a big issue" and that it would attempt another launch in October.

The South Korean military said it detected the launch of the purported space rocket at around 3:50 am (1850 GMT Wednesday) and that it flew over the Yellow Sea. It added that a search and retrieval operation for the wreckage had begun.

South Korea's National Security Council slammed the Thursday launch and North Korea's earlier attempt in May, saying Pyongyang was "squandering scarce resources on reckless provocations while blaming lower officials for the economic situation that is driving its people to starvation and death".

North Korea had notified Japan's coast guard that a satellite launch would take place between August 24 and 31, prompting Tokyo to mobilise ships and its PAC-3 missile defence system.

The launch was first signalled by the Japanese government, which called it "extremely problematic" and issued a brief warning to residents of the southern Okinawa region to take cover.

"Behaviour like this goes against the UN resolutions and we're already firmly protesting," Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said.

Kishida added that in light of the recent trilateral Camp David summit, Washington, Tokyo and Seoul "will closely coordinate more than ever" in response.

North Korea is banned under multiple UN resolutions from testing ballistic technology, which is used for both missiles and space rockets.

The launch "risks destabilising the security situation in the region and beyond," US National Security Council spokeswoman Adrienne Watson said.