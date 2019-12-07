UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

North Korea Says US Denuclearization Talks 'out Of Negotiation Table'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 57 seconds ago Sat 07th December 2019 | 11:30 PM

North Korea says US denuclearization talks 'out of negotiation table'

United Nations, United States, Dec 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2019 ) :North Korea on Saturday said denuclearization talks with the United States were "out of the negotiation table," while slamming European UN Security Council members who had recently denounced its "provocative" ballistic missile launches.

The statement from North Korea's ambassador to the UN Kim Song came after Belgium, Estonia, France, Germany, Poland and the United Kingdom on Wednesday condemned North Korea's "continued testing of ballistic missiles," and called for strict enforcement of sanctions against Pyongyang.

Referring to the "paranoia" of the Europeans and "the hostile policy" of the United States in recent months, Song said North Korea does "not need to have lengthy talks with the US now and the denuclearization is already gone out of the negotiation table.

" Song also called the European statement "another serious provocation," saying North Korea is exercising "righteous measures of strengthening national defense capabilities." "As these six EU member states are making much trouble to play the role of pet dog of the United States in recent months, one cannot but wonder what do they get in return for currying favor with" Washington," the statement continued.

In their statement, European powers noted that Pyongyang has carried out "13 ballistic missile launches since May," the most recent of which was on November 28.

Nuclear talks between Pyongyang and Washington are stalled with a looming end-of-year deadline set by North Korea for some kind of US concession.

UN diplomats fear that North Korea will resume long-range nuclear or ballistic tests if no progress is made soon.

Related Topics

United Nations Washington Nuclear France Germany Pyongyang Progress Estonia United Kingdom Belgium Poland United States North Korea May November From

Recent Stories

French Police Detain 13 People Ahead of Strike Aga ..

14 minutes ago

Libya's GNA Foreign Minister Calls Italian Role in ..

14 minutes ago

Haftar's Jet Downing Proves Tripoli Fall Won't Hap ..

14 minutes ago

Sexton injury scare as Leinster dominate Northampt ..

18 minutes ago

Washington Made No Concessions to Make Tehran Rele ..

18 minutes ago

Punjab Food Authority seals hazardous chilli grind ..

19 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.