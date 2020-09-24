North Korea shot dead South Korean in its waters: Seoul

Seoul, Sept 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ) :North Korean forces shot dead a Southern fisheries official who disappeared off a patrol vessel and ended up in Pyongyang's waters, Seoul's defence ministry said Thursday, calling it an "outrageous act".

The 47-year-old man had been on board a vessel near the western border island of Yeonpyeong, the ministry said in a statement, and after analysing intelligence, the South Korean military had "confirmed that the North fired at a South Korean national found in the northern seas and cremated his body".