UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

North Korea Slams Japan Over Its Trade Spat With Seoul

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Sat 20th July 2019 | 09:10 AM

North Korea slams Japan over its trade spat with Seoul

Seoul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2019 ) :North Korea's state media has slammed Japan for its recent trade restrictions against Seoul over wartime slavery disputes, accusing Tokyo of "destroying the trend of peace" on the Korean peninsula.

After South Korea's high court ordered Japanese firms that used forced labour to compensate Korean victims, Tokyo earlier this month restricted the export of several chemicals to South Korea that are crucial to its world-leading chip and smartphone companies.

South Korea's left-leaning President Moon Jae-in, who favours engagement with Pyongyang, has said Tokyo's actions are "politically motivated" and have caused an "unprecedented emergency" for Seoul's export-driven economy.

North Korea has repeatedly warned the South to stop "meddling" in nuclear talks between Pyongyang and Washington, but sided with Seoul for its trade row with Tokyo.

Japan is one of the most hawkish of the major powers on the nuclear-armed North -- whose leader Kim Jong Un agreed to a resumption of dialogue with Tokyo and Seoul's major ally the US last month -- and has received some of Pyongyang's harshest rhetoric.

Japan is "trying to destroy the trend of peace on the Korean Peninsula by putting pressure upon South Korea through the restrictions", reported the North's official Korean Central news Agency (KCNA) on Friday night, describing Japan as its "sworn enemy".

It added: "The human, physical and emotional damage Japan has caused to the Korean people (during its colonial rule) cannot be compensated even if the entire nation of Japan sacrifices itself.

" - Protester dies - Pyongyang's remarks came as a top South Korean official said "all options" were open on the fate of a military intelligence-sharing agreement known as GSOMIA -- a pact that enables Seoul and Tokyo to share intelligence regarding North Korea -- if Japan does not withdraw its trade restrictions.

Tensions escalated Friday as a South Korean man in his 70s died after setting himself on fire outside the Japanese embassy in Seoul, and Japanese foreign minister summoned the South Korean ambassador in Tokyo over the dispute.

South Korea and Japan are both US allies and democracies, but relations between the two have long been strained over issues related to Tokyo's brutal 1910-45 colonial rule of the Korean peninsula.

US President Donald Trump, who had a historic, impromptu stop on North Korean soil last month, said he remained at the ready to help South Korea and Japan solve their dispute.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, seen as a foreign policy hawk, has repeatedly asked Trump to seek answers on the fate of Japanese people who Tokyo believes were abducted by Pyongyang.

North Korea, whose state media excoriates Japan on a near-daily basis for its wartime aggression, has shown little interest in engagement with Tokyo -- while its leader Kim has had summits with world leaders including Trump, China's Xi Jinping, Russia's Vladimir Putin and South Korea's Moon Jae-in in recent years.

Related Topics

Fire Prime Minister World Russia China Washington Nuclear Trump Died Man Tokyo Pyongyang Vladimir Putin Seoul Japan South Korea North Korea Kim Jong Media All Agreement Share Top Xi Jinping Court Labour

Recent Stories

Angelique Kerber drops coach after Wimbledon shock ..

10 hours ago

US Ready to Talk With Iran Without Preconditions - ..

10 hours ago

US Invites Over 60 Nations to Maritime Security Br ..

10 hours ago

Iran Guards say they confiscated British tanker in ..

10 hours ago

Opposition parties demand requisition of Senate se ..

10 hours ago

IRGC Says Seized UK Oil Tanker Stena Impero in Str ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.