North Korea Test-fires 4 Strategic Cruise Missiles

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 24, 2023 | 02:10 PM

North Korea test-fires 4 strategic cruise missiles

ANKARA , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2023 ) :North Korea on Friday confirmed that its forces successfully test-fired four strategic cruise missiles in the country's eastern region a day earlier, state-run media said.

Four "Hwasal-2" strategic cruise missiles were launched toward the East Sea of Korea from the area of Kim Chaek City in North Hamgyong Province, the Korean Central news Agency reported.

"The four strategic cruise missiles precisely hit the preset target on the East Sea of Korea after traveling the 2 000km (1,242 miles)-long elliptical and eight-shaped flight orbits for 10 208s to 10 224s," it added.

While the sub-unit of a strategic cruise missile unit of the Korean People's Army also conducted firepower training at hardened sites without live firing.

Meanwhile, the North Korean Foreign Ministry again slammed the US on Friday for using the UN Security Council as a platform against Pyongyang.

"The U.S. should bear in mind that if it persists in its hostile and provocative practices against the DPRK (Democratic People's Republic of Korea) despite the latter's repeated protest and warning, it can be regarded as a declaration of war against the DPRK," Kwon Jong Gun, director general of the Foreign Ministry's Department of US Affairs, threatened in a statement.

"The U.S. should perceive intuitively and accept the consequences to be entailed by it," Kwon added.

