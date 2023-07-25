North Korea to invite Chinese delegation to visit for likely parade

Seoul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2023 ) :North Korea is planning a "grand" Korean War armistice anniversary celebration this week that will be attended by Chinese diplomats, the first known foreign visitors since Pyongyang's 2020 pandemic border closure.

State media said that Pyongyang will mark 70 years since the signing of the armistice, known as Victory Day in the North, in a "grand manner that will go down in history." The official Korean Central news Agency reported, and Beijing confirmed, that a Chinese delegation led by Politburo member Li Hongzhong would travel to the North for the event -- the first known visit by a foreign delegation since the start of the pandemic.

North Korea has been under a rigid self-imposed coronavirus blockade since early 2020 to protect itself from Covid-19, which has prevented even its own nationals from entering the country.

It only resumed some trade with China last year, and allowed Beijing's new envoy to take up his position earlier this year.

Beijing said the delegation would travel to Pyongyang on Wednesday, suggesting they would not be required to undergo an extensive quarantine ahead of the Thursday anniversary event.

An armistice agreement ending Korean War hostilities was signed on July 27, 1953 but the two Koreas remain technically at war because the agreement was never replaced by a peace treaty.

North Korea is expected to hold a large-scale military parade and other events this week to mark the anniversary, with satellite images indicating that soldiers and civilians have been training for the parade for months, Seoul-based specialist site NK News reported.

Leader Kim Jong Un's biggest nuclear-capable missiles and other military capabilities are likely to roll through Kim Il Sung Square during the event, it added.