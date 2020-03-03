UrduPoint.com
North Korea Weapons Test Was 'long-range Artillery': KCNA

Tue 03rd March 2020 | 10:20 AM

Seoul, March 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) :North Korean state media published pictures Tuesday of leader Kim Jong Un supervising what it called a "long-range artillery" drill, after Seoul said Pyongyang had launched two short-range ballistic missiles in its first weapons test for months.

The images in the Rodong Sinmun newspaper included pictures of multiple launch rocket systems, and several of a larger calibre rocket being fired from a launcher in a forest.

The exercise came as the North battles to prevent a coronavirus outbreak but Kim -- wearing a black leather greatcoat and gloves, and a bushy Russian-style hat -- did not don a facemask to supervise the firing, although an officer accompanying him had a black covering over his mouth.

Kim expressed "great satisfaction" with the results, telling the troops to keep in mind "the iron will and ardent patriotism to defend as strong as an iron wall the socialist homeland dearer than their own lives" the official KCNA news agency reported.

South Korea said that Monday's launch appeared to be two short-range ballistic missiles -- which the nuclear-armed North is banned from testing under UN Security Council resolutions.

The South Korean military said two devices were fired eastwards over the sea from the Wonsan area on the North's east coast and flew 240 kilometres (150 miles) at a maximum altitude of 35 kilometres.

The North also appeared to be carrying on a firing drill that began Friday, it added.

Pyongyang was seeking to "normalise" tests of new weapons by firing them alongside existing systems and "framing it simply as extension of rocket artillery drills", said Joseph Dempsey of the International Institute for Strategic Studies.

The nuclear-armed North carried out a series of tests last year it often described as multiple rocket launch systems, and which were repeatedly played down by US President Donald Trump.

