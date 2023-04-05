Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

North Korean Journalists Union Holds Conference For 1st Time In 22 Years

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 05, 2023 | 02:50 PM

North Korean journalists union holds conference for 1st time in 22 years

ANKARA, Apr 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2023 ) :North Korean journalists gathered in the capital Pyongyang this week for the first time in 22 years for a two-day conference, media reports said on Wednesday.

The Journalists Union of Korea (JUK) conference was held for the first time since the country's current leader Kim Jong-un took power in 2011, as it had previously been held in 2001, the South Korean Yonhap News Agency reported.

North Korean state media also confirmed the conference, reporting that the 9th Congress of the JUK was held in the capital on April 3 and 4, with participants also accepting the ruling party's policies and stance and adopting a letter of a pledge to Kim Jong-un.

Officials from the ruling party also attended the congress as observers.

During the gathering, participants comprehensively and deeply reviewed the union's work and underscored the need to steadily improve the contents and forms of articles and editions in keeping with the intensified revolution in order to turn the country's media into an ideological weapon for inspiring all people to strenuously perform feats, the state-run Korean Central News Agency said in its report.

"They also seriously analyzed the reasons why they failed to keep abreast of the changing reality in their mode of thinking and creation, and referred to the measures to be taken to tackle them immediately," the news agency said.

The forum also elected Pak Tong Sok and Ryom Chol Ho as chairman and vice-chairman of the JUK Central Committee, respectively.

Related Topics

Ho Pyongyang North Korea April Congress Media All From Weapon

Recent Stories

#CaptureRamadanMoonment with the All New realme C3 ..

#CaptureRamadanMoonment with the All New realme C33

20 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Airports, Jetex to enhance VIP passenger ..

Abu Dhabi Airports, Jetex to enhance VIP passenger experience at Al Bateen Execu ..

43 minutes ago
 vivo returns to the Boao Forum for Asia as Strateg ..

Vivo returns to the Boao Forum for Asia as Strategic Partner and Shares Views on ..

48 minutes ago
 Borouge enters into agreement to expand footprint ..

Borouge enters into agreement to expand footprint in East Africa

2 hours ago
 Etihad Airways achieves milestone in Middle East&# ..

Etihad Airways achieves milestone in Middle East&#039;s first boeing 787 MPL pro ..

2 hours ago
 DEWA receives awards of American Great Place to Wo ..

DEWA receives awards of American Great Place to Work Institute 2023

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.