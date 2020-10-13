UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

North Koreans Rally Wearing Masks After Military Parade

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 13th October 2020 | 10:50 AM

North Koreans rally wearing masks after military parade

Seoul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ) :Thousands of North Koreans have packed into Pyongyang's Kim Il Sung square to pledge their support for the government -- all of them wearing masks, unlike at a military parade only two days earlier.

Authorities held the rally on Monday at the start of an "80-Day Campaign", a mass mobilisation drive to boost the economy ahead of a ruling party congress in January.

Such efforts, often dubbed "battles", feature extra-long work hours and additional duties and are commonplace in North Korea in the lead-up to major events.

Troops, workers and students, all of them wearing facemasks, packed into the square, holding slogans including "Let's keep pace with the steps of our dear leader, Comrade Kim Jong Un".

It was a change from the military parade the North held at the weekend as part of the commemorations for the ruling party's 75th anniversary, when neither Kim nor any other participants had their faces covered.

Pyongyang closed its borders in January to try to prevent infection by the coronavirus that first emerged in neighbouring China, and at the parade -- when the North showed off its latest missiles -- Kim insisted there had not been a single case in the country, thanking citizens for staying healthy.

Kim -- along with other officials -- was also pictured unmasked watching a "Mass Games" propaganda display on Sunday, while spectators were seen wearing face coverings.

The ruling party anniversary comes during a difficult year for North Korea with the coronavirus pandemic and recent storms adding pressure to the country, which is subject to international sanctions over its banned nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programmes.

State Affairs Commission vice chairman Pak Pong Ju told the rally the next 80 days were "a very important and significant time period for our revolutionary advance", the official Rodong Sinmun newspaper reported.

"If we miss out on this lifetime opportunity and delay our advance at all, we could end up facing terrible and multiple challenges on our way forward."cdl/slb/jah

Related Topics

China Nuclear Pyongyang North Korea Turkish Lira Kim Jong January Congress Sunday All From Government Pace (Pakistan) Limited Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Oct 13, 2020 in Pakistan

38 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

ERC inaugurates ‘Sheikha Fatima Motherhood and C ..

11 hours ago

India maintains momentum in relations with Gulf

11 hours ago

'Common Denominator of All Crises:' Turkey Resumes ..

11 hours ago

IMF to Begin Talks on Rescue Package for Argentina ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.