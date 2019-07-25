UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

North Korea's Air Koryo To Begin Direct Flights To Macau

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 25th July 2019 | 10:20 AM

North Korea's Air Koryo to begin direct flights to Macau

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2019 ) :North Korea's national airline Air Koryo will resume direct flights from Pyongyang to the gambling enclave of Macau next week after a 15-year hiatus, the Chinese territory's civil aviation authority said.

With the relaunch of the route, Macau will become the fourth city with a regular scheduled flight to the North Korean capital after Beijing and Shenyang in China and Vladivostok in Russia.

Macau's civil aviation authority said in a statement that it had "approved Air Koryo to operate flights between Pyongyang and Macau" twice a week, starting from August 2.

Air Koryo previously operated a flight between the two cities between 1996 and 2004, the statement added.

Macau, often dubbed the "Las Vegas of Asia" for its massive gambling industry, has a history with North Korea.

Kim Jong Nam, the half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, was living in exile in Macau with his wife and children before he was poisoned in a brazen assassination in Kuala Lumpur airport in 2017.

Macau's gambling mogul Stanley Ho opened Casino Pyongyang in North Korea in 1999.

China is by far the biggest source of tourists for the isolated North, with direct flights and a long land border connecting the neighbours, and tens of thousands believed to visit every year.

Related Topics

Russia China Visit Wife Beijing Stanley Ho Macau Kuala Lumpur Pyongyang Vladivostok Las Vegas North Korea Kim Jong August Border 2017 From Industry Asia Airport

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 25 July 2019

7 minutes ago

President of Uzbekistan praises ties with UAE

10 hours ago

733,506 pilgrims arrive in Saudi Arabia through al ..

11 hours ago

Amal Al Qubaisi invites Chairman of Russian State ..

11 hours ago

WeWork to launch first UAE location in early 2020 ..

11 hours ago

Mansour bin Zayed receives Nicaraguan Health Minis ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.