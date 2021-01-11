UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

North Korea's Kim Assumes Late Father's Mantle

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 11th January 2021 | 08:20 AM

North Korea's Kim assumes late father's mantle

Seoul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2021 ) :North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has had his official party title changed, state media reported Monday, assuming a position previously held by his late father in what analysts said was a move to bolster his authority.

The North Korean economy is struggling in the face of self-imposed coronavirus isolation, and is subject to multiple sanctions over its banned nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programmes.

At the same time, nuclear talks with the United States have been deadlocked since the collapse of the Hanoi summit between Kim and President Donald Trump in February 2019.

The ruling Workers' Party of Korea "unanimously adopted" a decision to elect Kim as general secretary at its congress on Sunday, the official KCNA news agency reported.

"All the delegates expressed full support with stormy applause in great excitement," it said.

The South Korean military said it detected signs that a military parade may have been staged Sunday night for the congress.

The last such gathering five years ago had named Kim as party chairman in what was largely seen as a formal coronation for the leader, who was in his early 30s at the time.

The new title comes after Kim pledged at the meeting to strengthen his nuclear-armed nation's military capabilities, and called the US his country's "foremost principal enemy".

He also admitted that "almost all sectors fell a long way short of the set objectives" in North Korea's previous economic plan.

Experts said the new nomenclature was largely symbolic, with the congress changing job titles to reinstate a previously scrapped party secretariat system.

North Korea is more isolated than ever after closing its borders last January to protect itself against the coronavirus that first emerged in neighbour and key ally China.

"It's another indirect way of admitting that plans introduced in 2016 -- including the new chairman system -- did not really work out," said defector-turned-researcher Ahn Chan-il of the World Institute for North Korea Studies in Seoul.

"Kim wanted to create a new image for himself and his era -- that's different from his father's -- by becoming a 'chairman', but it looks like he feels the need to stress his connection to his father in order to consolidate his leadership during this difficult time."Kim's father Kim Jong Il has remained the party's Eternal General Secretary since soon after his 2011 death, while the current leader's grandfather Kim Il Sung, North Korea's founder, is the country's Eternal President despite dying in 1994.

Related Topics

World China Nuclear Trump Job Seoul Same Hanoi United States North Korea Kim Jong January February May Congress Sunday 2016 2019 Media All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE stocks gain AED5.4 bn in market cap

9 hours ago

Saif bin Zayed chairs Virtual Happiness and Positi ..

9 hours ago

UAE leaders condole with President of Indonesia ov ..

9 hours ago

Dubai Economy receives 59,130 consumer complaints ..

9 hours ago

Fatima bint Mubarak inaugurates first virtual Emir ..

10 hours ago

India warns of Avian Influenza in seven states

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.