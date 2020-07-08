UrduPoint.com
North Korea's Kim Ordered To Pay Damages To Seoul POWs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 08th July 2020 | 09:20 AM

Seoul, July 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ) :A South Korean court ordered Pyongyang's leader Kim Jong Un to compensate two former prisoners of war who spent decades as forced labourers in the North, in a move that could set a far-reaching legal precedent on the divided peninsula.

The ruling was the first time a South Korean court claimed jurisdiction over Pyongyang or issued a compensation order against its leader, according to a campaign group backing the plaintiffs.

The two men -- one surnamed Han, 87, and the other Ro, 90 -- say they were captured during the 1950-53 Korean War, but were never repatriated after the armistice that brought hostilities to a close.

