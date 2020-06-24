UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

North Korea's Kim Suspends Military Plans Against South: KCNA

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 22 seconds ago Wed 24th June 2020 | 11:30 AM

North Korea's Kim suspends military plans against South: KCNA

Seoul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has suspended plans for military action against the South, state media reported Wednesday in an apparent sudden dialling-down of tensions after Pyongyang blew up a liaison office.

In recent weeks, Pyongyang has issued a series of vitriolic condemnations of Seoul over anti-North leaflets, which defectors based in the South send across the border -- usually attached to balloons or floated in bottles.

Last week it blew up a liaison office on its side of the border that symbolised inter-Korean rapprochement, while its military said it would take multiple measures against the South.

The moves included re-entering areas of the North that it had withdrawn from as part of inter-Korean projects, restoring guard posts in the Demilitarized Zone that forms the border, and stepping up exercises.

But the North's official Korean Central News Agency said Kim on Tuesday presided over a Central Military Commission meeting that "suspended the military action plans against the south".

It did not elaborate.

The North also began removing loudspeakers on Wednesday from border areas, which they had started setting up just two days ago to broadcast anti-South propaganda, the South's Yonhap news agency reported, citing unnamed sources.

The apparently conciliatory moves by Pyongyang are unusual, and come after analysts said it was seeking to manufacture a crisis on the peninsula in an effort to extract concessions.

Seoul had retorted with uncharacteristically stern criticism to Pyongyang's blowing-up of the liaison office and harsh condemnation of President Moon Jae-in by Kim's sister Kim Yo Jong, saying it will "no longer tolerate" the North's "unreasonable acts and words".

But the nuclear-armed North "is by no means done threatening South Korea or bolstering its so-called deterrent", Leif-Eric Easley, a professor at Ewha University in Seoul, told AFP.

"The Kim regime had domestic political boxes to check and may be presently satisfied with public unity."

Related Topics

Condemnation Pyongyang Seoul South Korea Kim Jong May Border Media From Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

OIC General Secretariat Welcomes the Resolution of ..

14 minutes ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 9.26 million, de ..

30 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 24 June 2020

1 hour ago

UAE Press: Adnoc $20bn deal paves the way to a bri ..

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

SEC issues decisions to develop local work system

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.