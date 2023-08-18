Open Menu

North Korea's Kim Visits Typhoon-hit Farms Amid Food Shortages

Muhammad Irfan Published August 18, 2023 | 11:50 AM

North Korea's Kim visits typhoon-hit farms amid food shortages

Seoul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2023 ) :North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visited typhoon-hit farms and oversaw military helicopters spraying pesticides in a bid to salvage key crops, state media said Friday.

Tropical Storm Khanun made landfall last week in the North, a country where natural disasters can be devastating due to weak infrastructure and widespread deforestation, which increases vulnerability to flooding.

The visit came hours after the UN Security Council accused the North Korean regime of spending heavily on its nuclear arms programme while its people go hungry and lack basic necessities.

On Thursday, South Korea's spy agency told lawmakers that around 240 North Koreans had starved to death between January and July this year, member of Parliament Yoo Sang-bum told reporters after the briefing.

Kim visited rice paddy fields in Kangwon Province that had been flooded by the typhoon, but predicted a "complete recovery from the damage" thanks to the patriotism of soldiers who helped salvage the crop, the Korean Central news Agency reported.

KCNA images showed Kim, in a white jacket and trousers, squatting at the edge of the paddy field while military helicopters sprayed crops.

The North Korean leader said the rapid response of the military to the typhoon damage had been "performing a miracle of recovering flooded farmland in a brief span of time".

But some experts questioned how effective the measures would be.

"Kim Jong Un's order to mobilize air force planes is merely a show," A Chan-il, a defector-turned-researcher who runs the World Institute for North Korea Studies, told AFP.

"The appropriate time for pesticide spraying on crops has already passed," he said, adding that reliance on the military for typhoon damage recovery showed other available resources may be depleted.

Related Topics

Storm World United Nations Parliament Nuclear Visit South Korea North Korea Kim Jong January May July Media From

Recent Stories

Caretaker Govt to assist ECP in conducting fair po ..

Caretaker Govt to assist ECP in conducting fair polls: Info Minister

39 minutes ago
 ECP's delimitation schedule points to election del ..

ECP's delimitation schedule points to election delay

47 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 August 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 August 2023

3 hours ago
 UAE President receives Prime Minister of Kurdistan ..

UAE President receives Prime Minister of Kurdistan Regional Government of Iraq

11 hours ago
 Wasi for boosting tourism in Pakistan

Wasi for boosting tourism in Pakistan

12 hours ago
ECP halts NOC issuance for new housing societies, ..

ECP halts NOC issuance for new housing societies, demands commission's clearance ..

12 hours ago
 Dr. Shamshad Akhtar assumes charge as caretaker fi ..

Dr. Shamshad Akhtar assumes charge as caretaker finance minister

12 hours ago
 Strong quake rattles Colombian capital

Strong quake rattles Colombian capital

12 hours ago
 Four robbers shot dead by accomplices

Four robbers shot dead by accomplices

12 hours ago
 Farrell's World Cup in the balance amid overturned ..

Farrell's World Cup in the balance amid overturned red card row

12 hours ago
 WHO urges countries to work towards unlocking powe ..

WHO urges countries to work towards unlocking power of traditional medicine

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous