UrduPoint.com

North Macedonia Declares Day Of National Mourning Over Earthquakes In Türkiye, Syria

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 13, 2023 | 10:00 AM

BELGRADE, Serbia , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2023 ) :North Macedonia decided Sunday to declare a national day of mourning over last week's devastating earthquakes in Türkiye and Syria.

"We have declared Monday a day of mourning in memory of those who lost their lives in the devastating earthquakes that hit the border region of Türkiye and Syria. The thoughts and prayers of the citizens of North Macedonia are with the relatives and families of those who lost their lives,'' said Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski.

He added that North Macedonia will continue to help and support Türkiye and Syria.

"On behalf of all the citizens of the Republic of North Macedonia, I express my condolences to all those who lost their loved ones. As a state and as a people, we will continue to help, we will be in solidarity and we will be a support for the suffering citizens, for those who lost everything,'' said Kovacevski.

Flags will be lowered at half-staff across the country and at the diplomatic representations of North Macedonia abroad.

The Albanian government also declared Monday a national day of mourning for the victims of the tragedy at the Turkish-Syrian border.

At least 29,605 people were killed by two strong earthquakes that jolted southern Türkiye last Monday, the country's disaster agency said Sunday.

The magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 earthquakes, affected more than 13 million people across 10 provinces, including Adana, Adiyaman, Diyarbakir, Gaziantep, Hatay, Kahramanmaras, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye and Sanliurfa.

Several countries in the region, including Syria and Lebanon, also felt the strong tremors.

In Syria, at least 3,574 people were killed and thousands of others injured in the northern provinces of Idlib, Latakia, Aleppo, Hama and Raqqa, according to government sources and rescue officials in opposition-held areas.

Related Topics

Injured Prime Minister Syria Idlib Aleppo Kahramanmaras Adiyaman Malatya Hatay Diyarbakir Kilis Sanliurfa Gaziantep Adana Lebanon Macedonia Albanian Border Sunday All Government Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 February 2023

38 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 13th February 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 13th February 2023

43 minutes ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak crowns Belinda Bencic winner of ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak crowns Belinda Bencic winner of Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open title

8 hours ago
 AI, deep learning models are no substitutes for hu ..

AI, deep learning models are no substitutes for human creativity, experts assert ..

9 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid launches fifth edition of â€˜E ..

Mohammed bin Rashid launches fifth edition of â€˜Edge of Governmentâ€™ exhibitio ..

10 hours ago
 UAEâ€™s Habibali wins by unanimous decision at UAM ..

UAEâ€™s Habibali wins by unanimous decision at UAM Fight Night K1 Pro Kickboxing ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.