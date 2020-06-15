North Macedonia to hold July election after virus delay

Skopje, Republic of North Macedonia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2020 ) :North Macedonia's main political parties agreed Monday to reschedule coronavirus-delayed elections for July 15 after weeks of wrangling over the new date as the country battles a second wave of infections.

The Balkan state has been weathering the pandemic in the hands of a limited caretaker cabinet whose mandate was supposed to expire in April when a snap poll was initially scheduled to take place.

Since that election was put on hold due to the virus, the country's major parties have been locked in a battle over how to proceed.

The former ruling Social Democrats (SDSM) have been demanding a new vote to fill out the government as soon as possible while their right-wing rivals, VMRO-DPMNE, have been raising concerns about the health situation.

After reining in a small outbreak in late April, the country is now facing a steeper surge of COVID-19 infections, logging more than 4,000 cases and nearly 200 deaths among the population of less than two million.

"We will not be able to endure a bigger crisis than this with a caretaker government and without a parliament," former prime minister and SDSM leader Zoran Zaev said Monday after agreeing to the July 15 date proposed by his rivals.

"I know that the citizens are fed up with the party games," he added.

His opponent Hristijan Mickoski also confirmed VMRO-DPMNE would "participate in the elections" and "defeat the source of the crises: Zoran Zaev and SDSM." Zaev stepped down in January to pave way for the early elections after the European Union failed to open the door for North Macedonia to start its membership talks.

That had been the key goal of Zaev's administration and the reason his government pushed ahead with the politically costly move to add "North" to the country's name, a concession to end a long-running dispute with neighbouring EU member Greece.

Months later in March, the EU finally gave the greenlight for North Macedonia to start its accession negotiations, a success Zaev's party is hoping to ride to victory.

Analysts say the party is also keen to hold a vote before the economic impact of the pandemic hits the country.