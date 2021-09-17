UrduPoint.com

North Signs New Two-year Deal With Welsh Rugby Union

Fri 17th September 2021

North signs new two-year deal with Welsh Rugby Union

London, Sept 16 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :George North has agreed a new two-year contract that will tie him to the Welsh Rugby Union and the Ospreys until 2023, the regional side announced on Thursday.

North became the youngest player in international rugby to win 100 caps earlier this year and is currently recovering from the knee injury that forced him to sit out the recent British and Irish Lions tour to South Africa.

The 29-year-old former Scarlets and Northampton wing made his debut for United Rugby Championship side Ospreys in 2018 and has played 27 games for the region, scoring 12 tries.

"I have really enjoyed my first few years here at the Ospreys, so I'm chuffed to be extending my time in Wales," North said.

"The club are really looking to the future and I'm looking forward to playing my role in helping the club to push on this year.

" North reached his century of caps during the Six Nations victory over England in February. He has appeared 102 times for Wales and three times for the Lions.

Only Shane Williams has scored more tries for Wales than his total of 43.

"We're delighted that George is continuing his career in Wales," said national team boss Wayne Pivac. "He was absolutely integral to our Six Nations win last season.

"We all know what he has achieved playing on the wing and he has added to that with some world-class performances playing at outside centre for his country.

"He has amassed a huge amount of international experience at a relatively young age and I look forward to working with him in the future."

