Northampton players accept 12-month pay cut

London, July 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ) :Northampton have agreed 12-month pay cuts covering their players, coaches and commercial staff, the English Premiership club said Wednesday.

The reductions have been made in response to both the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic and a planned cut in the Premiership salary cap.

Northampton had already announced this week that several senior players had signed long-term contract renewals, with the likes of England forward Courtney Lawes and Wales fly-half Dan Biggar committing their future to the Saints.

But in a bid to keep costs down at Franklin's Gardens at a time when the Premiership remains suspended, the club have now announced wage cuts for the bulk of their staff.

"We are incredibly grateful to all our employees for recognising the gravity of our situation and coming together to support the club," said Northampton chief executive Mark Darbon.

"This was not a decision that was taken lightly, but a necessary temporary change given the need to continue to reduce our cost base and preserve the financial sustainability of the club.

" The majority of Saints staff took temporary 25 percent pay cuts on April 1, but the latest reductions will begin on July 1, with league chiefs aiming to restart the 2019/20 Premiership season in August.

This month saw the Premiership clubs vote unanimously to reduce the cap from £6.4 million ($8 million) to £5 million for the 2021/22 campaign onwards.

That in turn sparked a furious row between the clubs and the players' union but Darbon insisted Northampton's new arrangements had been a co-operative effort.

"The decision involved open collaboration with our senior player group and the Rugby Players Association representatives, who have been helpful throughout," he said.

"Despite these extraordinary times, everyone at the club is working harder than ever to ensure we can return to playing the game we love as soon as possible."