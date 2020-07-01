UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Northampton Players Accept 12-month Pay Cut

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 01st July 2020 | 10:00 PM

Northampton players accept 12-month pay cut

London, July 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ) :Northampton have agreed 12-month pay cuts covering their players, coaches and commercial staff, the English Premiership club said Wednesday.

The reductions have been made in response to both the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic and a planned cut in the Premiership salary cap.

Northampton had already announced this week that several senior players had signed long-term contract renewals, with the likes of England forward Courtney Lawes and Wales fly-half Dan Biggar committing their future to the Saints.

But in a bid to keep costs down at Franklin's Gardens at a time when the Premiership remains suspended, the club have now announced wage cuts for the bulk of their staff.

"We are incredibly grateful to all our employees for recognising the gravity of our situation and coming together to support the club," said Northampton chief executive Mark Darbon.

"This was not a decision that was taken lightly, but a necessary temporary change given the need to continue to reduce our cost base and preserve the financial sustainability of the club.

" The majority of Saints staff took temporary 25 percent pay cuts on April 1, but the latest reductions will begin on July 1, with league chiefs aiming to restart the 2019/20 Premiership season in August.

This month saw the Premiership clubs vote unanimously to reduce the cap from £6.4 million ($8 million) to £5 million for the 2021/22 campaign onwards.

That in turn sparked a furious row between the clubs and the players' union but Darbon insisted Northampton's new arrangements had been a co-operative effort.

"The decision involved open collaboration with our senior player group and the Rugby Players Association representatives, who have been helpful throughout," he said.

"Despite these extraordinary times, everyone at the club is working harder than ever to ensure we can return to playing the game we love as soon as possible."

Related Topics

Vote Biggar Wales April July August All From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million Love Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Non-Arabs account for 31 pct of total trading volu ..

36 minutes ago

Flying flag for Siemens Energy at Masdar City

36 minutes ago

Trucks movement ban on Dubai roads back to normal ..

51 minutes ago

652,885 business licences issued in June 2020

1 hour ago

Microsoft to help 25 million people worldwide acqu ..

1 hour ago

Alef Education and Innovera sign MoU

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.