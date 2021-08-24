UrduPoint.com

Northampton Sign Springbok Winger Skosan

Umer Jamshaid 12 minutes ago Tue 24th August 2021 | 06:00 PM

Northampton sign Springbok winger Skosan

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2021 ) :South African international winger Courtnall Skosan "will add something unique" to the back three at English Premiership side Northampton Saints said their director of rugby Chris Boyd on Tuesday.

The 30-year-old -- who won the last of his 12 Springbok caps in 2017 -- signed from the Golden Lions for whom he played over 100 times in Super Rugby and Currie Cup.

His talent was initially spotted by the late Springbok legend 1995 World Cup winning wing Chester Williams.

"Courtnall obviously is a winger with a sharp turn of pace and a high level of athleticism, but he also brings a fantastic work rate and is well suited to the physicality of the Premiership," said Boyd in a club statement.

"He has plenty of experience playing top-level rugby internationally with South Africa and in Super Rugby with the Lions.

"We know he'll add something unique to our back three group so we're delighted to bring him to Northampton ahead of the new season." Skosan -- who won the Currie Cup with the Lions in 2015 and reached the Super Rugby final three years running from 2016-2018 -- said he was looking forward to a new challenge.

"I'm absolutely delighted to be taking on a new adventure in England with Northampton Saints," said Skosan.

"It is a club with an incredible history of success, competing in two of the best tournaments in the world in the Premiership and Champions Cup, and I've heard fantastic things about how good it is to play at Franklin's Gardens.

"I'm relishing the opportunity to get over to Northampton and hit the ground running with such an exciting group of players and coaches."

