UrduPoint.com

Northbound Trading Of Swap Connect Launched Between Hong Kong, Mainland

Faizan Hashmi Published May 15, 2023 | 12:50 PM

Northbound trading of Swap Connect launched between Hong Kong, mainland

HONG KONG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2023 ) :Northbound trading of Swap Connect, a derivatives mutual market access program, was officially launched on Monday, marking another new milestone in the financial cooperation between Hong Kong and the mainland.

Northbound trading of Swap Connect provides a convenient and secure channel for international investors to trade interest rate swap products in the mainland via a connection between infrastructure institutions in Hong Kong and the mainland. The scheme aims to facilitate global investors' management of interest rate risks arising from their allocation to mainland bonds.

Eddie Yue, chief executive of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority, said the program will create favorable conditions for global investors to increase their participation in the onshore bond market and carries special significance for enhancing the recognition of and confidence in renminbi bonds in the international market.

Northbound trading of Swap Connect will also provide new opportunities for Hong Kong's financial institutions and strengthen Hong Kong's role as a global risk management center and offshore renminbi hub, he said.

Nicolas Aguzin, CEO of the Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX), said the Swap Connect adds to the ecosystem of renminbi assets that the Connect program offers international investors, and it supports the use of offshore renminbi to invest in the onshore interest rate swap market, all of which provides choice for investors.

The Swap Connect supports the broader sustainable renminbi internationalization process, a very important process that enhances the role of the Currency in global markets, Aguzin said in his speech at a launch ceremony.

Related Topics

Hong Kong Hub Hong Kong Exchanges Market All From

Recent Stories

PDM starts protest against SC as JUI-F workers ent ..

PDM starts protest against SC as JUI-F workers enter Red Zone

22 minutes ago
 SC to take up today ECPâ€™s plea seeking review fo ..

SC to take up today ECPâ€™s plea seeking review for elections on May 14

48 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 15 May 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 15 May 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

1 hour ago
 Project Agreements for the Humanitarian Trust Fund ..

Project Agreements for the Humanitarian Trust Fund in Afghanistan Signed

1 hour ago
 Dubai Customs' innovator develops revolutionary sy ..

Dubai Customs' innovator develops revolutionary system for safeguarding intellec ..

1 hour ago
 Emirates Group announces 2022-23 results

Emirates Group announces 2022-23 results

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.