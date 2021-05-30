UrduPoint.com
Northeast China Customs Returns 28 Tonnes Of Imported Solid Waste

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sun 30th May 2021 | 04:20 PM

Northeast China customs returns 28 tonnes of imported solid waste

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2021 ) :Customs in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province, has shipped back 28 tonnes of solid waste imported from overseas to where it originated, according to the General Administration of Customs.

Declared as polypropylene granules, the garbage was intercepted during an inspection at the customs. It mostly consisted of plastic bottle fragments and construction waste, which were identified as solid waste.

China started barring all solid waste imports from Jan. 1, with the dumping, stacking and disposal of waste products from overseas on Chinese territory also banned.

The country began importing solid waste as a source of raw materials in the 1980s, and for years it has been the world's largest importer. With growing public awareness of environmental protection and the country's transition to greener economic growth, China started phasing out imports of solid waste in 2017.

