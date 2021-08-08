Northern Afghan city of Sar-e-Pul taken by Taliban

(@FahadShabbir)

Kabul, Aug 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2021 ) :The northern Afghan city of Sar-e-Pul was captured by the Taliban Sunday, several sources told AFP, just hours after another provincial capital, Kunduz, fell to the insurgents.

"The Taliban have surrounded an army battalion on the outskirts of the city. All other parts of the city are under Taliban control," said Mohammad Hussein Mujahidzada, a member of the Sar-e-Pul provincial council.

